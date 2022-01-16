Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $97.03

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $97.03 and last traded at $99.07, with a volume of 3720 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.87.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ESTC shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.53.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.52 and a beta of 1.10.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 29.19% and a negative net margin of 22.18%. The business had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $1,057,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 4,150 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.61, for a total value of $708,031.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,503 shares of company stock worth $33,964,126 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESTC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 84.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the third quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 8.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elastic Company Profile (NYSE:ESTC)

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

