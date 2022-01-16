Eline Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EEGI) Short Interest Down 48.3% in December

Eline Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EEGI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a drop of 48.3% from the December 15th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,215,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Eline Entertainment Group stock traded down 0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching 0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,509,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,938,969. Eline Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of 0.00 and a 1-year high of 0.01.

Get Eline Entertainment Group alerts:

About Eline Entertainment Group

Eline Entertainment Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of sports and entertainment. It intends to cover media outlets such as live broadcasts, movies, PPV events, closed circuit simulcasts, and streaming content. The company was founded on June 12, 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Further Reading: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Eline Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eline Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.