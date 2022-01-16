Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $205.60 Million

Equities analysts expect Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) to report sales of $205.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Endava’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $202.94 million to $207.64 million. Endava posted sales of $139.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Endava will report full year sales of $840.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $829.83 million to $850.33 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Endava.

Get Endava alerts:

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.69 million. Endava had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Endava from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Endava from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Endava in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endava has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.33.

NYSE:DAVA opened at $129.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.80 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.95. Endava has a fifty-two week low of $74.53 and a fifty-two week high of $172.41.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAVA. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Endava by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Endava by 1,310.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Endava during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Endava by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Endava by 146.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

Endava Company Profile

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endava (DAVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.