Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Short Interest Down 73.1% in December

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a drop of 73.1% from the December 15th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of ELEZY stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,696. Endesa has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $15.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.2009 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.93%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ELEZY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Endesa in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Endesa in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Endesa from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup upgraded Endesa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Endesa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endesa presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Endesa

Endesa SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity. It is also involved in the natural gas sector and provides other energy-related services. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Supply, Distribution, and Structure. The Generation & Supply segment refers to the production of electricity from energy sources such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

