Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Short Interest Down 73.1% in December

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a drop of 73.1% from the December 15th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of ELEZY stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,696. Endesa has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $15.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.61.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.2009 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.93%.
About Endesa
Endesa SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity. It is also involved in the natural gas sector and provides other energy-related services. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Supply, Distribution, and Structure. The Generation & Supply segment refers to the production of electricity from energy sources such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.
