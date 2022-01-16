EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 797,200 shares, a drop of 49.5% from the December 15th total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 619,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. VTB Capital raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.11.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM traded up $2.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $543.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,264. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $636.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $612.24. EPAM Systems has a 1 year low of $333.68 and a 1 year high of $725.40. The company has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.32, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.44.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $988.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.12 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 4,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.89, for a total transaction of $3,386,451.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.50, for a total value of $796,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,011 shares of company stock worth $56,859,180 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 3,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Recommended Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.