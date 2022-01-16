Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Price Target Raised to C$13.00

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 82.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EQB. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Equitable Group from C$172.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on Equitable Group from C$87.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equitable Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$91.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Equitable Group to C$93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Equitable Group from C$80.50 to C$88.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$89.81.

TSE EQB opened at C$74.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$73.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$115.00. Equitable Group has a one year low of C$51.17 and a one year high of C$84.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.11.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.03 by C$2.11. The firm had revenue of C$162.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$160.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equitable Group will post 8.890001 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 9,900 shares of Equitable Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$79.20, for a total value of C$784,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,844 shares in the company, valued at C$4,026,844.80. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,580.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

