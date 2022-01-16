Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Aspira Women’s Health Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AWH)

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.23). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Aspira Women’s Health’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 449.23% and a negative return on equity of 78.11%. The company had revenue of $1.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspira Women’s Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ AWH opened at $1.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.21. Aspira Women’s Health has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 7.36 and a quick ratio of 7.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,673,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,188,000 after buying an additional 26,355 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,237,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,573,000 after purchasing an additional 80,249 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 1,575.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,343,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,766 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 21,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 457.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 588,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 483,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.52% of the company’s stock.

About Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

