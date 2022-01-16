Equities Analysts Set Expectations for OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OCFC)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood cut their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, January 13th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.47.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $87.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.56 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 27.87%.

OCFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Stephens cut OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.92.

OCFC stock opened at $24.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.95. OceanFirst Financial has a twelve month low of $18.06 and a twelve month high of $25.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.99 and a 200-day moving average of $21.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Nicos Katsoulis bought 3,000 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.90 per share, with a total value of $62,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCFC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in OceanFirst Financial by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,000,951 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $41,699,000 after purchasing an additional 108,740 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,875 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $41,177,000 after acquiring an additional 350,137 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056,118 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $22,611,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,048,118 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $22,440,000 after buying an additional 29,220 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 696,434 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,513,000 after buying an additional 128,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.