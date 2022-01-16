Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.30.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ESPR. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Cowen dropped their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Esperion Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 13.3% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,519,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,580,000 after acquiring an additional 530,000 shares in the last quarter. Meditor Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Meditor Group Ltd now owns 4,468,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 6.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,252,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,634,000 after acquiring an additional 133,748 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 13.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,172,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,789,000 after acquiring an additional 142,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 8.7% during the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 622,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,498,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESPR opened at $3.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $114.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.05. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $39.49.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $14.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics will post -9.68 EPS for the current year.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.