Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.67.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Esports Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Esports Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Get Esports Entertainment Group alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Esports Entertainment Group stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,543. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.14. Esports Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $24.48.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.03). Esports Entertainment Group had a negative return on equity of 47.00% and a negative net margin of 76.18%. The business had revenue of $16.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Esports Entertainment Group will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao and United States.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Esports Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esports Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.