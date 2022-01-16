Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 197,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $9,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WTRG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,491,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,949,000 after buying an additional 233,372 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 10.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,827,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,509,000 after buying an additional 1,086,312 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 10.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,265,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,252,000 after buying an additional 298,670 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the second quarter valued at $128,569,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,787,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,197,000 after buying an additional 44,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

WTRG stock opened at $49.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.11 and a 52 week high of $53.93.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $361.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.2682 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 65.64%.

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $99,654.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

