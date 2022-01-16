Ether Zero Price Hits $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. During the last week, Ether Zero has traded 36.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ether Zero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ether Zero has a market cap of $164,193.26 and $4,536.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,301.57 or 0.07707617 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00073972 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ether Zero

ETZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 228,469,283 coins and its circulating supply is 186,439,870 coins. The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

