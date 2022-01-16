Ethverse (ETHV) Market Capitalization Tops $607,039.41

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. Ethverse has a market capitalization of $607,039.41 and approximately $4,187.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ethverse has traded 22.8% lower against the US dollar. One Ethverse coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0771 or 0.00000178 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.59 or 0.00385359 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000150 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00008916 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001233 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $533.00 or 0.01232970 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003582 BTC.

Ethverse Coin Profile

ETHV is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 36,968,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,878,094 coins. Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethverse’s official message board is medium.com/ethverse . The official website for Ethverse is ethverse.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Ethverse Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

