Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a decline of 67.4% from the December 15th total of 65,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Eurobank Ergasias Services and from €1.20 ($1.36) to €1.30 ($1.48) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EGFEY traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.51. 3,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,814. Eurobank Ergasias Services and has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.47.

Eurobank Ergasias Services & Holdings SA engages in the provision of retail, corporate, private banking, asset management, insurance, treasury, capital markets, and other services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporate, Wealth Management, Global and Capital Markets, International, and Other and Elimination Center.

