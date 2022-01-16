Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,514,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,128 shares during the quarter. Euronet Worldwide accounts for about 0.9% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 4.76% of Euronet Worldwide worth $320,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,697,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $635,763,000 after purchasing an additional 37,466 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 28.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,504,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $474,349,000 after buying an additional 778,625 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 113.0% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,651,000 after buying an additional 841,200 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,159,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,892,000 after acquiring an additional 85,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 726,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,385,000 after acquiring an additional 17,886 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EEFT has been the subject of several research reports. Truist reduced their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.17.

NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $128.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.91 and a beta of 1.58. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.18 and a 12-month high of $167.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.73.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $816.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.03 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 11.54%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

