Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 139.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,252 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.15% of Everest Re Group worth $15,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,064,000 after acquiring an additional 13,434 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 169,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,263,000 after acquiring an additional 16,990 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 843,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $211,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 5,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RE opened at $290.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.69. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $209.63 and a 12-month high of $290.47.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 28.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

RE has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Everest Re Group from $321.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.57.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

