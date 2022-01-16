Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,199,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Evergy were worth $136,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Evergy by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 140,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the third quarter valued at $344,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 3.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,984,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,208,000 after buying an additional 224,015 shares during the period. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 2.9% in the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

In other Evergy news, Director C John Wilder purchased 6,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.55 per share, with a total value of $424,889.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have purchased 132,320 shares of company stock worth $8,686,196 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $65.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.29 and its 200-day moving average is $65.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.92 and a 12-month high of $69.45.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 59.95%.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

