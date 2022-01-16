Everipedia Price Tops $0.0109 (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 16th. One Everipedia coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. Everipedia has a market cap of $109.01 million and approximately $3.96 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Everipedia has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00062830 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00070944 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,320.15 or 0.07721764 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,877.63 or 0.99721688 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00069551 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00008204 BTC.

About Everipedia

Everipedia launched on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,453,885 coins and its circulating supply is 10,021,448,062 coins. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

