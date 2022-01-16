Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, Acquires 5,000 Shares of TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 10th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 1,409 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.46 per share, with a total value of $17,556.14.

On Monday, December 20th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 4,300 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.22 per share, with a total value of $52,546.00.

On Thursday, December 16th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,050 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.45 per share, for a total transaction of $62,872.50.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 10,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.33 per share, for a total transaction of $123,300.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 1,387 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $17,323.63.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 1,425 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $17,655.75.

On Monday, December 6th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 10,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $123,900.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 3,295 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $41,154.55.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 1,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $12,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 1,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $12,500.00.

NASDAQ TELA opened at $12.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.00 million, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.66. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.32.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 million. TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 84.60% and a negative net margin of 121.27%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,392,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,432,000 after buying an additional 10,091 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 443,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 401,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after purchasing an additional 159,530 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 264,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 227,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 27,644 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELA Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

