Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exela Technologies, Inc. is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions, Healthcare Solutions and Legal & Loss Prevention Services. ITPS provides industry solutions for banking and financial services, including lending solutions for mortgages, banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for enrollments, and communications. The HS segment offerings include integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for both the healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment solutions include processing of legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification and collection, analysis, and distribution of settlement funds. Exela Technologies Inc., formerly known as Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is based in United States. “

XELA has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating on shares of Exela Technologies in a report on Friday, December 10th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Exela Technologies from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Exela Technologies stock opened at $0.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.92. Exela Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $7.82. The company has a market cap of $94.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.81.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $279.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exela Technologies will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William L. Transier acquired 163,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.22 per share, with a total value of $199,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc A. Beilinson purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.61 per share, with a total value of $161,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 356,600 shares of company stock worth $475,587 over the last quarter. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exela Technologies by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies in the second quarter worth $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies in the third quarter worth $30,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Exela Technologies by 28.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 20,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

