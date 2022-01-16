Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eyenovia, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of prominent eye diseases primarily in the United States. Its product portfolio includes MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears and MicroPine which are in clinical stage. Eyenovia, Inc. is based in New York. “

Separately, Northland Securities reduced their price target on Eyenovia from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYEN opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.39. The firm has a market cap of $102.28 million, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.02. Eyenovia has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $7.72.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eyenovia will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant acquired 15,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $58,143.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 33,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $135,224.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 259,511 shares of company stock valued at $952,856. 20.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eyenovia by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 197,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 48,652 shares in the last quarter. Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eyenovia in the 3rd quarter worth $852,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eyenovia by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eyenovia by 19.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 21,916 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Eyenovia by 246.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of ophthalmology products. The company offers a piezo-print technology to deliver micro-doses of micro-therapeutics for the eyes. Its products include MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears, and MicroPine.

