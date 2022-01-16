Falcon Minerals Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 2,546 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,032% compared to the typical volume of 225 call options.

Falcon Minerals stock opened at $4.98 on Friday. Falcon Minerals has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $6.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.00 and a 200-day moving average of $5.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.17 million, a P/E ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million. Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 14.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Falcon Minerals will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 387.50%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 1.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 187,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 244.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 179,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 127,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 5.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after buying an additional 43,435 shares during the last quarter. 29.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Falcon Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Falcon Minerals from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.63.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

