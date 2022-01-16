Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) Short Interest Up 153.6% in December

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 423,500 shares, an increase of 153.6% from the December 15th total of 167,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Fangdd Network Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fangdd Network Group in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fangdd Network Group in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fangdd Network Group in the 3rd quarter worth $184,000. Institutional investors own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

DUO remained flat at $$0.39 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 322,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,348. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.34. Fangdd Network Group has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $9.80.

Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fangdd Network Group had a negative net margin of 45.15% and a negative return on equity of 53.38%. The business had revenue of $26.15 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fangdd Network Group will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fangdd Network Group

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. operates as an online real estate marketplace in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Duoduo Sales for real estate agents to access primary and other property listings, large real estate buyer base, and marketplace products and services, such as shared listings, data analytic tools, premium marketplace functions, and AI-based marketplace assistance, as well as evaluate online business performances; and Duoduo Cloud Agency that provides a suite of tools and services to agencies manage their business and agents.

