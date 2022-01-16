Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.88.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FSLY shares. Raymond James upgraded Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fastly from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Fastly from $51.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Fastly in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total transaction of $226,873.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $576,903.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,127 shares of company stock worth $3,488,899 in the last ninety days. 10.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 3.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 643,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,345,000 after acquiring an additional 23,536 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the second quarter worth about $9,298,000. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 41.5% in the second quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 84,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,025,000 after acquiring an additional 24,734 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 13.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,092,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,126,000 after acquiring an additional 125,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 19.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FSLY stock opened at $31.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 1.24. Fastly has a 12-month low of $30.08 and a 12-month high of $122.75. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.85 and a 200-day moving average of $44.19.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $86.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.23 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 62.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fastly will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

