FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Short Interest Update

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,430,000 shares, a growth of 182.5% from the December 15th total of 2,630,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

FDX traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $256.22. 1,393,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,356,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.49. FedEx has a one year low of $216.34 and a one year high of $319.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.54.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

FedEx announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of FedEx by 308.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,625,430 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $362,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,285 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,561,732 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,360,901,000 after purchasing an additional 895,454 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 5,753.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 755,054 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $165,576,000 after purchasing an additional 742,154 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $496,034,000 after purchasing an additional 583,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group set a $369.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.64.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

