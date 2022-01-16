Fera (FERA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $721,331.55

Fera (CURRENCY:FERA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One Fera coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Fera has a market capitalization of $721,331.55 and approximately $1,960.00 worth of Fera was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Fera has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

About Fera

Fera’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,933,016 coins. Fera’s official website is www.ferastrategies.com . Fera’s official message board is medium.com/@ferastrategies . Fera’s official Twitter account is @ferastrategies and its Facebook page is accessible here

Fera Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

