Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) saw strong trading volume on Friday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $186.00 to $200.00. 1,962 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 37,661 shares.The stock last traded at $171.55 and had previously closed at $175.43.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,817.25.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FERG. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,866,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,674,000 after acquiring an additional 832,112 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,301,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,573,000 after acquiring an additional 806,161 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,876,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,013,000 after acquiring an additional 775,917 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,346,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in Ferguson in the second quarter worth about $56,983,500,000. 34.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.35.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

