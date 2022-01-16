Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Receives $184.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $189.67.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FERG shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank raised Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist boosted their price target on Ferguson from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday.

Shares of FERG traded down $3.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $172.33. 38,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,628. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.05 and its 200 day moving average is $151.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ferguson has a 1-year low of $116.70 and a 1-year high of $183.67.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ferguson will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FERG. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Ferguson by 117.0% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ferguson by 5.4% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Ferguson by 10.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Ferguson by 1.3% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 9,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Ferguson by 12.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 34.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

