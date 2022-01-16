Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,187,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,562 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $509,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,652,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $234,097,000 after purchasing an additional 193,215 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,454,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 80.0% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 5,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 19.3% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $118.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.79 and a fifty-two week high of $155.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.17. The stock has a market cap of $71.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 319.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.75.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 421.63%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FIS. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.89.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.