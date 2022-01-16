FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.98% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “FIGS Inc. is a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle brand. It creates technically advanced apparel and products for healthcare professionals. FIGS Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of FIGS from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.62.

Shares of NYSE FIGS opened at $23.28 on Friday. FIGS has a 52-week low of $22.04 and a 52-week high of $50.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.96.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $102.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.75 million. FIGS had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.32%. On average, equities research analysts expect that FIGS will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other FIGS news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $116,076.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 177,489 shares of company stock valued at $5,767,547 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIGS. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of FIGS in the 3rd quarter worth $365,641,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FIGS in the 2nd quarter worth $214,156,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of FIGS in the 2nd quarter worth $171,202,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of FIGS in the 2nd quarter worth $173,974,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FIGS in the 2nd quarter worth $139,420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

About FIGS

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

