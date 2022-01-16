Figure Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:FACA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Figure Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:FACA) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 75.5% from the December 15th total of 15,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 33,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

FACA opened at $9.85 on Friday. Figure Acquisition Corp. I has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $10.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Figure Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter worth $1,759,000. RP Investment Advisors LP lifted its stake in Figure Acquisition Corp. I by 930.2% during the second quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 577,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 521,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Figure Acquisition Corp. I during the third quarter worth $7,924,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.34% of the company’s stock.

Figure Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in the financial technology and financial services sector.

