Financial Review: Emerald (NYSE:EEX) & Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Emerald (NYSE:EEX) and Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Emerald and Xometry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emerald -110.55% -86.06% -7.12% Xometry -25.18% N/A -29.35%

This table compares Emerald and Xometry’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emerald $127.40 million 1.87 -$633.60 million ($2.22) -1.53 Xometry $141.41 million 16.04 -$31.08 million N/A N/A

Xometry has higher revenue and earnings than Emerald.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Emerald and Xometry, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emerald 0 0 0 0 N/A Xometry 0 1 5 0 2.83

Xometry has a consensus price target of $80.28, indicating a potential upside of 47.73%. Given Xometry’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Xometry is more favorable than Emerald.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.9% of Emerald shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.2% of Xometry shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Emerald shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Xometry beats Emerald on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Emerald Company Profile

Emerald Holding, Inc. engages in the operation of business-to-business trade shows. The firm serves the gift, home & general merchandise, sports, design and construction, technology and jewelry sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commerce, Design and Technology and All Other. The Commerce segment includes events and services covering merchandising, licensing, and retail sourcing and marketing to enable professionals to make informed decisions and meet consumer demands. The Design and Technology segment includes events and services that support a wide variety of industries connecting businesses and professionals with products, operational strategies, and integration opportunities to drive new business and streamline processes and creative solutions. The All Other segment consists of Emerald’s remaining operating segments, which provide diverse events and services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc. operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products. It serves product designers, engineers, buyers, and supply chain professionals. Xometry, Inc., through its subsidiary, Machine Tool & Supply Corporation, operates as a machine and tool supplier. The company was formerly known as NextLine Manufacturing Corp. and changed its name to Xometry, Inc. in June 2015. Xometry, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Derwood, Maryland.

