First Derivatives (OTCMKTS:FDRVF) Lowered to “Sell” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of First Derivatives (OTCMKTS:FDRVF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:FDRVF opened at 25.20 on Wednesday. First Derivatives has a 12-month low of 25.20 and a 12-month high of 46.63.
About First Derivatives
