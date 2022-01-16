First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.22

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.22 and traded as high as $16.78. First Financial Northwest shares last traded at $16.66, with a volume of 3,503 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Northwest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.22. The company has a market capitalization of $155.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 20.69%. The company had revenue of $12.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Financial Northwest, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio is 34.38%.

In other First Financial Northwest news, CEO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $160,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $239,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 245.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Northwest during the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 11,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile (NASDAQ:FFNW)

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

