First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 891 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 97.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 270 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth $31,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 975 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $141.60 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.33.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $255,977.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $113.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of -23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.43. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.26 and a fifty-two week high of $115.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($5.55). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 46.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.84) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

