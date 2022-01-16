First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 751 iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $109.72 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $84.53 and a 1 year high of $117.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.80.

