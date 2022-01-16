First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $102,000 Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 45.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 618 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 493.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 163.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.96 per share, for a total transaction of $215,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on DAL. Wolfe Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Susquehanna raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.07.

Shares of DAL opened at $40.31 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.40 and a 52 week high of $52.28. The firm has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.98 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 129.80%. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.53) EPS. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

