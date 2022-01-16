First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $80,000 Holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 1,473.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,605 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in CEMEX during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 9.8% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 16,717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CEMEX by 26.5% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CX opened at $6.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.41 and a 200-day moving average of $7.17. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $9.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.24.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on CEMEX from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CEMEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.20 price objective on shares of CEMEX in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of CEMEX from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.80 to $9.30 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.87.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

