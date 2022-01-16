First Horizon Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 699 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,089,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,881,000 after acquiring an additional 67,502 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,276,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CM stock opened at $131.59 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $84.65 and a 1 year high of $131.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $59.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.12.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.57. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 45.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CM shares. reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.70.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

