First Horizon Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,500 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLP. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Global Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Global Partners by 78.6% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,125 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Global Partners during the second quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in Global Partners by 12.6% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 13,179 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NYSE GLP opened at $26.50 on Friday. Global Partners LP has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.98.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Global Partners had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 0.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Global Partners LP will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 242.11%.

Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments; Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO) and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors.

