First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,182 Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 4,196.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CAE were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAE. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,774,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $577,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067,096 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CAE by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,595,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $264,749,000 after buying an additional 333,708 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in CAE by 2.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,639,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $235,284,000 after buying an additional 216,475 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in CAE by 1.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,083,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $156,559,000 after acquiring an additional 59,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 11.2% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,603,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $141,779,000 after acquiring an additional 462,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAE stock opened at $26.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.56. CAE Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $34.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.73.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). CAE had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $647.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

CAE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of CAE from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of CAE in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Desjardins raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.78.

About CAE

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

