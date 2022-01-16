First Horizon Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 1,841.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 97.9% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF stock opened at $199.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $195.55 and a 200-day moving average of $192.31. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 52-week low of $144.95 and a 52-week high of $205.00.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.