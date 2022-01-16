First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 221 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Medpace by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Medpace by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of Medpace by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its position in shares of Medpace by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 66,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Medpace by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medpace alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $176.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $211.05 and its 200 day moving average is $196.04. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.74 and a 1 year high of $231.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48 and a beta of 1.31.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $295.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.55 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tom C. King sold 176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.63, for a total value of $39,886.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 14,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.26, for a total value of $3,108,904.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 330,503 shares of company stock worth $71,700,557. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.