First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 2,261 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 41.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,261 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,307,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,887,000 after purchasing an additional 96,748 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,850,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,179,000 after buying an additional 2,553,297 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 6,795,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,241,000 after buying an additional 524,749 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 13.7% during the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 4,907,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,175,000 after acquiring an additional 591,054 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 3,330,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,647,000 after acquiring an additional 79,969 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.78.

In other news, Director Steven D. Miller acquired 50,000 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.24 per share, with a total value of $1,212,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BHC opened at $27.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.57. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.99 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.64.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,440.75%. On average, research analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

