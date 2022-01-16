First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 4,680 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) by 73.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,680 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VONV. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,142,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,916,000 after buying an additional 5,826,159 shares during the period. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 405,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,851,000 after acquiring an additional 6,642 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 13,820.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 26,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 109.5% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 57,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after buying an additional 30,287 shares during the last quarter.

VONV opened at $74.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.68 and a 200 day moving average of $71.37. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $59.18 and a 52-week high of $75.19.

