First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) Short Interest Up 125.3% in December

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, an increase of 125.3% from the December 15th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Financial Advisors Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 25.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 120.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 14,611 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 40.4% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 43,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after buying an additional 12,567 shares during the period.

FAB traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.49. The company had a trading volume of 16,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,286. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.66. First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $58.90 and a 52 week high of $77.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.393 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%.

