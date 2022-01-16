First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Trading 1.3% Higher

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) shares traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $164.50 and last traded at $164.35. 81,024 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 138,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.28.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantitative Advantage LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund during the second quarter worth $57,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 3.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund during the second quarter worth $3,714,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 1.4% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

