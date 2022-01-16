Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Position Boosted by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 2.0% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 1.7% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 32,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argyle Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $109.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.63. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.06 and a 1-year high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $4,537,434.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $193,728.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and sold 148,965 shares valued at $15,237,813. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FISV shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.41.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

