Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,810,000 shares, an increase of 209.0% from the December 15th total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Flotek Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Flotek Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.22. Flotek Industries has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Flotek Industries had a negative return on equity of 97.44% and a negative net margin of 74.08%. The business had revenue of $10.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.08 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Flotek Industries will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Flotek Industries by 29.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 155,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Flotek Industries by 46.6% in the third quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 86,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Flotek Industries by 25.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 427,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 86,196 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries by 27.0% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 520,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 110,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries by 11.6% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,387,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 144,126 shares in the last quarter. 27.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flotek Industries

Flotek Industries, Inc is a technology-driven, specialty chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Chemistry Technologies and Data Analytics. The Chemistry Technologies segment develops, manufactures, packages, distributes delivers, and markets sanitizers and disinfectants for commercial, governmental and personal consumer use and also includes specialty chemistries and logistics which enable customers to improve efficiencies in the drilling and completion of well.

