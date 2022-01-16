Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 173,855 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 1,164,073 shares.The stock last traded at $29.06 and had previously closed at $28.27.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FLO shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.77%.

In other news, insider Heeth Iv Varnedoe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $77,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLO. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its position in Flowers Foods by 26.3% in the second quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 122,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 25,430 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Flowers Foods in the third quarter valued at $1,646,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Flowers Foods by 10.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Flowers Foods by 6.2% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 33,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank grew its position in Flowers Foods by 4.5% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 791,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,703,000 after acquiring an additional 34,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Company Profile (NYSE:FLO)

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

